Looking good! Jessica Simpson flaunted her toned legs while stepping out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 20, after losing 100 pounds following the birth of her third child.

The “Take My Breath Away” singer, 42, looked gorgeous in black shorts with lace trim and a red patterned jacket. She enhanced her muscular legs with large platform sandals and finished the ensemble with oversized sunglasses and a brown fringe purse.

Jessica has been very candid about gaining and losing weight during each of her pregnancies. The Texas native and husband Eric Johnson welcomed baby No. 1, daughter Maxwell, in 2012 followed by their son, Ace, in 2013, and finally, their youngest daughter, Birdie, was born in 2019.

In April, the Dukes of Hazzard actress shared a photo of herself in a pink bikini and opened up about feeling “proud” of her weight loss journey.

“I have gained and lost 100 lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” Jessica gushed in the caption, crediting her success to “hard work,” “determination” and “self-love.”

She added, “I enjoyed a good proud cry today,” over her accomplishment.

That same month, Jessica said she found success by “setting small goals for [herself]” while losing weight. “In my life and how I’ve done it, there’s easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it’s impossible,” she said during an appearance on The Real about losing more than 100 pounds three separate times. “So, the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal.”

The Open Book author noted that “being in a bikini” was “never my main goal,” unlike when she was in her 20s. However, when she slipped into that pink bikini during her family trip, she became overwhelmed over her huge accomplishment.

“When I put that two-piece on, I got super emotional, and I was like, ‘I did this, it happened,’” the “Irresistible” singer recalled about why she shared the photo via Instagram. “So, it was just, like, in the moment, and I wanted to share it with everyone because I was very proud of myself for doing what at times felt completely impossible.”

While the Employee of the Month actress adores motherhood and raising her little ones, she and Eric, 42, have no plans to expand their brood again.

“I have no baby fever,” she admitted to Us Weekly in April. “The third pregnancy for me, that was it. I can’t do that again. The last pregnancy for me was really hard.”

Her third pregnancy was “a lot harder” than she expected, but Birdie completes their family. “I got a great child out of it, who I adore and love and she rules the house,” Jessica quipped about her toddler. “She definitely is the most heard in the family.”

