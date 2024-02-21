Jessica Simpson made an appearance during Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala, a variety special that will air on Wednesday, February 21, on CBS. The gorgeous star looked stunning for her pretaped appearance.

During the special, Jessica, 43, appeared on stage in a neon mini dress, which had long sleeves and put her toned legs on display. She paired the ensemble with matching heels that had ties around her ankles. Her blonde hair was parted in the middle and styled in voluminous waves that hung down her shoulders. To accessorize, Jess rocked dangling statement earrings.

Jessica was one of many stars to appear on the variety show. As the host, Dolly, 78, took the stage with Lainey Wilson to sing a rendition of “I Will Always Love You.” She also performed “9 to 5” and “Jolene” with Carly Pearce, while Chris Janson sang Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog.” Other stars in attendance included Kristen Bell, Kristin Cavallari, Drew Barrymore, Billy Ray Cyrus and wife Firerose, Neil Patrick Harris and more.

Celebrity guests attended the pet gala with their beloved furry friends. Viewers will also get to see pups walking the runway in “the latest doggy fashion trends,” according to a press release.

“I love animals. I’ve got all kinds, and of course, I’ve always had little dogs around, and big ones,” Dolly gushed ahead of the event. “We’re going to have some of all kinds and colors on the show and there is nothing more fun to me than when little animals do what they do best. I’m looking forward to it!”

As a dog owner herself, Jessica was the perfect addition as a celebrity guest for Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala. The Open Book author debuted her family puppy in 2018 by posting a photo of two of her kids with the pup. “Welcome to our family Dixie!” she captioned the cute shot.

Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, are parents to daughters Maxwell, 11, and Birdie, 4, and son Ace, 10. The former reality star credits her children with why she decided to get sober in 2017.

“I was at a place where I was literally spiraling with the alcohol and I was missing out on moments with my children,” she shared in 2020. “And then they were seeing me and they were very confused. I just wanted to be present and have clarity and be a good role model for my children.”

Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala is a two-hour special that airs on Wednesday, February 21, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Television Network. The event will also stream on Paramount+.