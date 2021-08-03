We see you, lovebirds! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh packed on the PDA at The Suicide Squad movie premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, August 2.

The longtime actor, 44, who plays Peacemaker in the upcoming DC Comics film, and the engineer, 31, were all smiles as they posed and kissed for the cameras. John got into character by wearing his Peacemaker costume on the red carpet, while Shay wore a sparkly dress with the same blue, red and gold color scheme.

Despite going public with their relationship in October 2019, John and Shay are a notoriously private couple. That said, Life & Style did confirm the pair’s intimate October 2020 nuptials in Tampa, Florida. Since then, they’ve continued to keep a low profile.

However, John recently opened up about the possibility of starting a family with Shay. “I’m a little bit older, a bit wiser. I’m realizing there is life and life exists and it’s beautiful — and I think part of that is being a parent, so we’ll see,” the WWE personality told The Sun in June.

Prior to settling down with Shay, John’s most notable relationship was with ex-fiancée Nikki Bella. Over the course of their six-year relationship, the Massachusetts native made it clear he was completely against fatherhood. “I know I cannot handle raising a child. And just because everyone else is happy with children doesn’t mean that’s how I have to live,” John said during a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone.

“I’ve been upfront about this. I just have things I need to get done. It’s not negotiable. We’ve been to therapy over it,” he added. “I don’t think it will ever be over with. I’m stubborn as f–k and extremely selfish, as well. I don’t want kids; I don’t want marriage. That’s me just saying, ‘Hey, this is my life and this is how I’m going to live.'”

Nikki, 37, has since moved on with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she shares son Matteo.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh are The Suicide Squad movie premiere.