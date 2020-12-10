Doting on bae! Justin Bieber gushed over his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), on Thursday, December 10, one week after one of Selena Gomez‘s fans encouraged the singer’s supporters to bully the model during an Instagram Live broadcast.

“Um, [are you] real?” the 26-year-old wrote over an Instagram Story photo of his longtime love, 24, standing in the sun while rocking a pink bikini.

It’s no surprise to see the Canadian crooner fawning over his wife, whom he married in September 2018. The “Sorry” singer frequently shows love to Hailey on social media — and he isn’t afraid to use his platform to stick up for her when necessary.

“I just wanted to share this so people get an idea of what we face on a day to day,” Justin wrote on his Instagram Stories on December 3 in response to the hate Hailey received from Selena’s fans. “It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and really gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right. … I could easily let it steal my joy, but the lesson here is she is the one missing out!”

Hailey also addressed the situation via social media. “I usually stay quiet and don’t acknowledge these things because I need to protect myself and my mental,” the Arizona native wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “But it has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad. I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior.”

She went on to explain she only wants to “support, uplift and encourage other women” in the entertainment industry and asked her “followers and supporters” to follow her lead. Finally, she addressed the fan who started the hate campaign. “Wishing the young woman in that video all the best,” Hailey concluded. “I hope she finds love, peace and happiness in this life!”

“Hailey Baldwin is doing a Live, right, where she’s talking about herself and 20 questions with Justin Bieber,” the hater said in the original video, which Justin later shared to his Instagram Stories. “This is the time where they will not be turning off comments. So we need to f—king bombard that s—t with ‘Jelena,’ ‘Selena is better,’ go after her, please, let’s all go after her.”

It seems Justin and his lady love have moved on from the hate.