Couple’s day out! Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa packed on the PDA and held hands during a romantic outing in New York City.

The duo matched in white looks while walking around SoHo on Thursday, September 1. The Bride Wars actress, 43, looked boho chic in a white maxi dress and sandals paired with sunglasses. Her counterpart, 36, opted for a classic white T-shirt and black workout shorts with matching black sneakers. Danny also wore sunglasses and a hat.

Kate and Danny, who have been together since 2016 and share daughter Rani Rose, 3, announced their engagement in September 2021.

“You know what I’m doing? I’m pre-planning the planning. Just kind of thinking of what we want to do and then I’m going back and forth between like, ‘What is this really going to look like?’” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “Obviously, we’re so excited. But the idea of planning a wedding is, like, a lot. It’s a lot. I made a whole movie about it.”

Kate also shared that her kids will have some involvement in the ceremony. Other than Rani Rose, the Fabletics founder shares son Ryder, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 11, with Matt Bellamy.

“I think they’re really excited,” the mother of three gushed at the time. “It was something they were really excited for, all of us, and I’m just really happy.”

When it comes to her love life, Kate previously spoke candidly about being attracted to musicians. Danny used to sing and play guitar for the band Chief.

“I’m attracted to musical people, period. From the outside, yeah, I get it. ‘Oh, I like a rock star,’ or whatever. But that’s not really what it is,” the businesswoman explained to InStyle in March 2021. “The reason I connect so deeply with musicians … is because we all connect to music in a way that you don’t have to explain. You just feel it, and it’s something you love. The lifestyle is not something to fall in love with.”

Well, she and Danny look very in love! Scroll through the gallery to see photos of their NYC outing.