Kate Middleton Takes Louis' Birthday Photo Amid Cancer

Princess Kate Middleton snapped a sweet photo of her youngest son, Prince Louis, in honor of his ​6th birthday ​and it was posted on the official Instagram account she and husband Prince William share.

“Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!” ​the photo’s caption read. The ​princess went on to thank everyone for the kind wishes for the birthday boy ​and photo credit was given to the Princess of Wales.

Some people were worried that a new picture of Louis wouldn’t be posted this year, as the image went up later than normal. The photo also wasn’t shared with media outlets like William, 41, and Kate, 42, have done in years past.

On March 10, a photo of Kate and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, was met with backlash after internet sleuths found oddities hinting that it was altered. The following day Kate issued a statement regarding the image and admitted to editing it.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Kate wrote via X. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The photo controversy came after weeks of Kate not being seen by the public after palace officials announced she had undergone a planned abdominal surgery on January 16. Rumors about the Princess of Wales’ whereabouts reached a fever pitch before she revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer on March 22.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” Kate began in her statement. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

The princess continued, “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ​OK. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”