Keleigh Sperry revealed who really bought Taylor Swift an opal ring that fans believed Travis Kelce gifted her for her birthday.

“Love this ring I had made for my friend, she’s bejeweled,” Keleigh, 31, shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 21, in response to several reports that Travis, 34, bought Taylor, 34, the jewelry.

In the following slide, Keleigh shared a video that showed Taylor admiring the ring. “This is unreal, Keleigh, opal and blue topaz,” the “Enchanted” singer said as she zoomed in on the piece of jewelry and then flashed the camera at Miles Teller’s wife. “This is like a present for Elizabeth Taylor, not me.”

After Taylor showed off the ring in several photos from her birthday celebration on December 13, Keleigh fueled rumors that Travis bought her to ring when she “liked” a video on TikTok that showed a fan explaining why she believed the athlete was the gift giver.

In the video, the fan asked others if they could identify the stones in the giant piece of jewelry the “Long Live” singer was sporting on her right middle finger during the bash. The TikTok user then pointed out that the ring appeared to feature a large opal stone in the center, as well as smaller blue topaz gems.

“Blue topaz is one of the birthstones for December. And opal is one of the birthstones for October,” the social media user explained, referring to Taylor’s birthday in December and the athlete’s birthday on October 5.

She also noted that Taylor was seemingly showing off the ring in several photos taken throughout the night. “This to me is giving gift,” the TikTok user said. “It’s giving, ‘Look what he got me.’ It’s giving, ‘Look how beautiful this custom piece is.’”

While Travis wasn’t able to go to the party due to his practice schedule, the couple reunited later that week when Taylor attended the Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on December 17.

The “Now That We Don’t Talk” singer brought her father, Scott Swift, to the game, as well as her friends Ashley Avignone and Alana Haim. She was also spotted cheering on Travis with quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes.

While Taylor seemed to enjoy the game, she was met with backlash when the crowd booed her when she was shown on the jumbotron. Travis later addressed the situation during the December 20 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

Courtesy of Keleigh Sperry/Instagram

“Just shows you how amazing that girl is,” Travis said. “[The Patriots fans] went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen. There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part, everyone was f–king screaming their tail off for her.”

The “Brads and Chads” comment was a reference to Taylor’s recent interview with TIME, in which she discussed her decision to attend her boyfriend’s games despite the negative attention she has received.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she told the outlet. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”