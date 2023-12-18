Travis Kelce may have gotten Taylor Swift a ring for her birthday after all — but not the engagement kind. The pop star’s close pal Keleigh Sperry has fueled a fan theory that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was behind Taylor’s opal ring, which she sported for her birthday outing on December 13.

Keleigh, 31, reportedly “liked” a TikTok video from a fan discussing the theory on December 16, according to Page Six. In the clip, the fan asked for help with identifying the stones in the giant piece of jewelry that Taylor, 34, wore on her right middle finger at her birthday party in New York City. The TikTok user went on to take a closer look at photos from the event, pointing out that the ring appeared to feature a large opal stone in the center with smaller blue topaz gems surrounding it.

“Blue topaz is one of the birthstones for December. And opal is one of the birthstones for October,” the fan said, referring to Taylor’s birthday in December and Travis’ birthday on October 5.

The fan also pointed out that Taylor seemed to purposely show off the bauble in party photos. Additionally, the “Endgame” singer was papped giving Keleigh and her husband, Miles Teller, a closer look at the ring.

“This to me is giving gift,” the TikToker said of Taylor showing the jewelry to her pals. “It’s giving, ‘Look what he got me.’ It’s giving, ‘Look how beautiful this custom piece is.’”

James Devaney/GC Images

Travis, 34, was unable to attend Taylor’s birthday bash, which included trips to NYC nightclubs Outer Heaven and The Box, because he had mandatory practices with the Chiefs in Kansas City. However, the lovebirds reportedly celebrated early while they attended a holiday party in Travis’ town on December 10. If Travis did gift Taylor the ring, it’s possible he did so that evening. She was also spotted wearing another sweet piece of jewelry at the holiday party — a custom gold-beaded friendship bracelet with “Trav” spelled out in red beads.

Taylor reunited with her boyfriend of six months over the weekend when she attended the Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game in Massachusetts on Sunday, December 17. She brought dad Scott Swift to the game, marking the first time either of her parents had joined her in watching Travis play. However, Scott, 71, already met Travis at Taylor’s Eras tour stop in Argentina on November 11. A source exclusively revealed to Life & Style at the time that the two really hit it off.

“Scott gets along great with Travis and supports this relationship wholeheartedly — he loves seeing Taylor this happy,” the insider said, adding that Travis even asked Scott for permission to marry his daughter. “He gave Travis his blessing to take the next step with Taylor. They have already been talking marriage, and friends think they will be engaged by Christmas.”

Travis and Taylor began dating in July after he attended her tour stop in Kansas City. The football star revealed on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce that he wanted to give the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but never got the chance. Still, Taylor told TIME in her Person of the Year interview on December 6 that she thought the podcast shoutout was “metal as hell” and reached out to Travis. They later went public with their romance on September 24, when she attended the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium.