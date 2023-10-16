Kelly Clarkson has once again proved that she has one of the most powerful voices in the industry, belting out her emotional new song, “i won’t give up,” during the season 5 premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kicking off the season on Monday, October 16, Kelly opened the show by walking through the iconic Rockefeller Plaza – The Kelly Clarkson Show’s new home – and singing about self-discovery.

“It took a minute, forgiveness, some work/ But I did it, now I’m standing here/ Almost gave in to the dark/ But it turns out the light in me won’t disappear,” Kelly, 41, sang as she made her way into the 30 Rock building. “I can’t be the one, I can’t be the one to love you, no/ Go find what you’re lookin’ for/ And I won’t let all the damage of what we were/ Define what I deserve,” she continued, no doubt alluding to her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

As she made her way through the NBC building saying hello to fan-favorite anchors like Al Roker, Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie, Kelly continued with her message of empowerment, repeating time and time again, “I won’t give up.” “Count my blessings, learn my lessons and move on with my life,” she sang in the new track, sure to be a hit thanks to the warm reception she received from the live studio audience once performing in front of them accompanied by her band.

Kelly is calling New York and 30 Rock home for season 5 of her hit talk show after being based in Los Angeles for seasons 1 through 4. Her relocation came after settling her divorce from Brandon, 46, with whom she shares two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

The pair’s divorce played out in the headlines due to its increasingly messy nature over time, as Kelly and Brandon were at odds when it came to the Montana ranch she owned, the subject of child and spousal support as well as a lump sum paid to the music manager.

When they finally settled in March 2022 – two years after Kelly filed – the American Idol alum agreed to pay her ex more than $1.3 million in the form of a one-time lump sum, as well as $45,601 a month in child support. She also agreed to pay Brandon $115,000 in spousal support a month until January 31, 2024.

As for her relocation, Kelly revealed that she was ready to leave Los Angeles in the rearview mirror given that her family mostly lives in North Carolina. “All of my family lives on [the east] coast. It just got lonely,” she said on Today in June, before adding that her son was “very excited” about the move. “My daughter, I’m still winning over. It’s not New York, it’s the fact that she just has friends. Now my son is like, ‘My friends will be fine, let’s go.’ He loves New York,” she said.