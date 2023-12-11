Kelly Clarkson has revealed she no longer needs to wear Spanx following her dramatic weight loss. The news came as she played a singing game on the December 8 episode of her daytime talk show and let it slip.

While playing “Christmas Carol Finish the Lyric” alongside vocal director Jessi Collins, Kelly, 41, complained she was “cold” in her Rockefeller Center studio and said, “In this building it’s so cold. I don’t even need to wear Spanx anymore. I just wear them for warmth like thermals,” referring to the shapewear.

The “Stronger” singer cheerily added, “Let’s just give a high-five. I don’t have to wear Spanx anymore if I don’t want to. Whatever. Life is good.”

During the segment, Kelly rocked a pair of black pleather pants that showed off her tiny waistline along with a white blouse and black necktie.

The Texas native has talked about her weight loss but hasn’t revealed the secret behind how she shed the pounds over the summer. That has led to speculation among some fans that she may have taken the weight loss drug Ozempic.

In the comments of a November 9 Instagram photo Kelly shared where she appeared to be eating ice cream, fans wrote in the comments about her slimmed figure. “Kelly is very upfront about not exercising, it’s Ozempic,” one person said while another added, “Ozempic looks good on you!” One person noted how quickly she slimmed down, writing, “She looks great, but it seems like she lost a lot of weight in like two weeks!”

The Grammy winner first sparked notice about her new figure when she performed on NBC’s Today on September 22 wearing a black jacket and glittery leggings. The following day in Las Vegas, Kelly did a set at the iHeartRadio Festival wearing a black blazer, black lace leggings and thigh high boots.

Throughout her fifth season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she’s shown off her shrinking frame in a series of outfits that have showcased her slim down. While fans have been begging for her weight loss secrets, Kelly finally acknowledged how her body had changed during the November 7 episode of her talk show while chatting with guests Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush.

The sisters shared a throwback photo, claiming they were “chubby” as children. Kelly sympathized, saying she had been through “many stages” of being “chubby,” and noted how she now had a problem wearing jeans because of her weight loss.

“I don’t fit into mine! I love losing weight. But jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard when you have a butt and like, a smaller waist,” she shared, adding, “This is a first-world problem, I realize. And it’s a great problem,” about her slimmer frame.