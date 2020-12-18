Baby on board! Khloé Kardashian‘s longtime BFF Khadijah Haqq McCray is pregnant with her third child — but when will she and husband Bobby McCray welcome their upcoming bundle of joy? Here’s what we know about the reality star’s due date, which is fast approaching.

The 37-year-old announced her pregnancy in late August 2020. “I’m pregnant!!!” the proud mama wrote on Instagram at the time. “I couldn’t wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home.”

In late September, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed she was about 20 weeks along. “There’s so much negative going on … 2020 is almost over, Christmas is here soon and I’m halfway done with pregnancy,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a smiling selfie. “What are your reasons to smile right now?” That would put Khadijah’s due date at some time in February 2021.

The mother of three — she shares 10-year-old son Christian and 6-year-old daughter Celine with her husband and is stepmom to his 16-year-old son, Bobby Jr., from a previous relationship — revealed the sex of her upcoming arrival on December 12 while sharing photos from a lavish baby shower.

“I feel showered! Today my family [and] friends virtually brunched with me for Baby Kapri,” Khadijah captioned a precious photo of herself cradling her growing baby bump against a backdrop wall of crisp white roses. “I love you all so much. Special thank you to Malika [and] Dominique for planning every detail, Khloé for my amazing flower wall and @sugartripla for making all the desserts. I’m ready when you are baby girl.”

The Los Angeles native and her twin sister, Malika Haqq, have been bonding so much since she gave birth to her first child, Ace Flores, with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis in March 2020.

“I didn’t realize until she got pregnant how long I’ve waited to share this with her,” she told People in November. “[Malika’s] been helping me raise my kids and that’s been really great. I can’t wait to have her kid over at our house, be in the bath, and playing with me and my husband. I really look forward to that.”