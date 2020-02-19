Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Mommy-daughter time! Khloé Kardashian documented her “great” morning with True Thompson while the two sat surrounded by flowers, a giant teddy bear and lots of toys. The 22-month-old could be seen in the Instagram photo staring at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet, who was laughing and throwing up a peace sign.

The ladies had lots of adorable things scattered around them, which appeared to be part of their Valentine’s Day haul, in the February 19 photo. Among the slew of fans gushing over the adorable photo was KoKo’s ex and True’s dad, Tristan Thompson. “Morning, mommy and Tutu!!!” the basketball player wrote with heart emojis.

Instagram

It’s great to see Khloé and her sweet daughter living their best lives, which includes having a cordial relationship with the 28-year-old. “I want to show my daughter that it’s OK to forgive her dad,” the mom-of-one said on the October 14 episode of the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast. “He’s a great person. Maybe him and I weren’t compatible or whatever in that way, but that’s OK. Nobody’s going to die. I always want True to be surrounded by love.”

The Good American founder is letting go of any negativity toward her ex. “So, for what I went through with my breakup, I forgive Tristan, and I don’t think he’s a bad person,” she added. “I think we all make mistakes — we’re humans — but it’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding onto this anger and playing this victim role. I don’t believe in being a victim. So, something I’m focusing on is just making sure I’m healed from that — or as much as I can — and making sure I understand it.”

She recently dished that they were doing a great job raising True together. “We are coparenting so well right now. It is a great space to be in,” the starlet admitted on Twitter while answering a fan question. “Coparenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all coparenters.”

No matter what goes down between Khloé and Tristan, True will always be their main focus.