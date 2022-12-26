The holiday season brought a rare glimpse of Khloé Kardashian‘s son! The reality star celebrated Christmas with two kids — daughter True and her baby boy — and gave Instagram followers a sweet family portrait.

“Merry Christmas,” the Good American founder, 38, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, December 26. In the snap, she was dressed to the nines in a red dress alongside True, 4, who matched her mom. Khloé held her baby boy, 5 months, in her arms. His face was slightly turned toward the camera. This was the first time fans got a chance to see the reality star’s son since she showed him in the hospital on Hulu’s The Kardashians. She has not yet revealed his name.

Khloé and her ex-finacé, Tristan Thompson, welcomed their son via surrogate on July 28. The former pair also share True, whom the reality star gave birth to on April 12, 2018. Unlike in previous years, the NBA player didn’t appear to be invited to the family’s 2022 Christmas Eve A-list party, which was held at Kourtney Kardashian‘s Calabasas mansion.

The little boy made his TV debut on the September 22 season 2 premiere of The Kardashians. Khloé held him in her arms as she bonded with the newborn while sister Kim Kardashian gushed, “Oh, my gosh, he looks just like True!” Tristan was not present for the baby’s birth.

While gazing at her baby brother via FaceTime, True exclaimed “Hi, Snowy,” before Khloé assured viewers “his name is not Snowy.” She later told mom Kris Jenner that the first letter of his name began with a “T,” but has yet to share her son’s full moniker.

The little one isn’t the only child in the Kar-Jenner family whose name and full face haven’t been revealed yet. Khloé’s sister Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child, a son, on February 2, 2022, and still hasn’t posted a full photo of her beloved baby boy. His name also remains a mystery.

Kylie initially announced that the son she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott was named “Wolf Webster” on February 11, only to walk it back six weeks later. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” she announced in a March 21 Instagram Story. Kylie still hasn’t revealed what her son’s name is, even though it is still listed on his legal documents, including his birth certificate.