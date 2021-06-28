Not invited? Khloé Kardashian seemingly celebrated her 37th birthday without her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, following the pair’s recent split.

“I had the most amazing birthday. I spent the entire day with my baby girl and then I ended the night in my pajamas, a glass of champagne and my beautiful family,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares 3-year-old True Thompson with the professional athlete, 30, tweeted on Sunday, June 27.

“Perfection! Laughing the night away,” Khloé added. “[Mwah!] Blessings to you all.” As for Tristan, based on his Instagram Story from the same evening, he spent the night home watching a movie by himself. However, the Canada native did give his former flame a sweet birthday shout-out.

“Happy birthday, @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met,” Tristan gushed via Instagram. “Your love and spirit [are] contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day.”

His post comes less than a week after Life & Style confirmed the couple’s breakup on June 21. “Khloé broke up with Tristan again, it was before this latest cheating scandal at the private party,” a source told In Touch at the time. “They were amicable, but now, after this, who knows.”

Over Father’s Day weekend, Tristan was seen partying with several women at the Bel Air Hotel. Although he wasn’t being unfaithful to the Good American founder because they had already called it quits, the NBA star has a history of cheating on Khloé. Most notably, Tristan hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

“Tristan will always be True’s dad, and he’s a good father to her, but he’ll never be a good partner to Khloé,” the insider explained. “She still held out hope, so this is yet another wake-up call, hopefully the last. Khloé will move on, but it’s bittersweet and heartbreaking.”