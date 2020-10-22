Onward and upward. Khloé Kardashian, her best friend Malika Haqq and her off-again, on-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, posed for a sweet picture together at Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday party on Wednesday, October 21.

“It’s a celebration of life,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians guest star, 37, captioned the black-and-white snapshot on Instagram. In the picture, the unlikely trio was joined by Malika’s sister, Khadijah Haqq. Following Tristan’s highly publicized cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods in February 2019, the famous twins were pretty vocal about being on Team Khloé.

Courtesy of Malika Haqq/Instagram

In fact, just two days after news of the professional basketball player’s infidelity made headlines, Malika stood by the Good American founder, 36, at the Pretty Little Thing L.A. Office Opening Party on February 21. The BFFs even wore matching outfits as Khloé put on a brave face for the red carpet.

Thankfully, things between Tristan, 29, and the E! personality, who share 2-year-old daughter True Thompson, have come a long way since then. “Khloé has never been happier,” a source previously told In Touch. “They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever.”

With the pair’s rocky past behind them, Tristan and Khloé are determined to go the distance. “Having another child together is definitely in the cards,” the insider added. “Possibly even a wedding in the future.” Fortunately for Khloé, her siblings are just as accepting of her reconciliation with Tristan as Malika.

“My family, you know, we all mean well,” the California native explained during a Thursday, October 1, episode of KUWTK, referring to Kim’s attempt to rebuild her friendship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. Tristan and the KKW Beauty founder, 40, openly didn’t get along for several months — i.e. he blocked Kim on Instagram.

“I know Kim has the best intentions, and I know that my family just comes from a loving place and there’s no malice intent with all that being said,” Khloé continued. “Tristan and I are in a good place right now. So, I’m just happy that everything seems easy.”

