Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts in ‘AHS’ Trailer: Kiss, Slap

Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts teamed up once again for American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2, and the women ​got closer than ever as they made out in a steamy PDA scene. FX released the official trailer for the upcoming season on Wednesday, March 20, and the clip highlighted the rise and fall of Kim’s character Siobhan Corbyn and Emma’s Anna Victoria Alcott.

“I’m going to give you the life of your dreams,” the Kardashians star, 43, tells the rising star in the teaser, as clips cut to Anna swimming in a pool as her devilish baby pierces her stomach with its claws from the inside.

The video cuts to a dinner scene, where the eerie publicist asks Anna “what she would give up” for fame, who quickly replies, “Anything.” Siobhan then flashed a smirky smile before she leaned in and passionately kissed her client.

While the interaction was hot and heavy, the remained of the teaser featured nothing but evil and deceit.

“You’re a monster,” Anna tells Siobhan, who leans in and says, “Oh, no, babe. I am so much worse.”

FX/ YouTube

The first part of AHS: Delicate premiered in September 2023 and some fans were ready to see Kim in her first major role in a television show. That being said, the casting of SKIMS founder came with great debate amongst other critics and Hollywood actors. Given that Kim is no stranger to backlash, she noised out the chatter and focused on business.

“It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow,” the Hulu star told Variety at the Met Gala in May 2023. “I’m so excited for the experience.”

After filming wrapped and the season aired, Kim not only won over the respect of viewers but her costars as well.

“I mean, she’s amazing. She’s a pro. She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with, and she’s just chill,” Emma, 33, told Extra in January and gushed over how much she loves the reality star.

Kim’s AHS journey was documented while filming The Kardashians and fans watched her prepare for her first day of filming during the season 4 finale. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared that her nerves were fully activated and admitted that she wanted to make her costar proud.

“OK, our first scene and I’m shooting with Emma Roberts, and I don’t know. I’m not nervous, I just want to make sure that I do a good job or I have my lines. I mean, working with Emma is so much fun. This is like what Emma does full-time, she’s so major,” Kim said in a confessional. “Emma is so nice, so pretty, so sweet and she’s so creative. I’m definitely out of my comfort zone, but I like that. That’s how you grow.”