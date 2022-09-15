Moving on? Kim Kardashian says she’s “not looking” for love following her split from Pete Davidson.

The Skims founder, 41, revealed that she hasn’t “really thought about” her next move in the relationship department while appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday, September 14.

“I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that. But I think my next route will, I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places,” Kim told the talk show host about her love life. “Clearly, it’s not working, whatever I’m doing. So I don’t know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm. I think it’s gonna be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney. That’s maybe what I envision in the future.”

Talk about thinking big!

Following her tumultuous divorce with ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she shares four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum moved on with Pete, 28. They met at Saturday Night Live when Kim hosted in October 2021, and they were hot and heavy until multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style in August that the couple had officially gone their separate ways.

“They amicably split this week,” one insider shared at the time.

As for what went wrong? A separate source had previously told Us Weekly that the former flames were experiencing difficulties in their relationship while Pete filmed a movie in Australia. “Kim and Pete are in constant communication,” the insider shared, noting that “time zones and filming call times make talking difficult.”

While the source reported that Kim and Pete sent found it “exciting” to send “each other love notes while the other is sleeping and FaceTime whenever their schedules link up,” things were still “hard” amid the distance.

In the end, things didn’t work out. However, it seems there’s no bad blood between them as Kim only had positive things to say amid her short-lived romance with Pete.

“I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” the reality TV personality shared on Hoda Kotb‘s “Making Space” podcast in April. “When it did happen, we were kind of, like, ‘Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’ and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun.”