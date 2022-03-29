Kim Kardashian‘s turquoise blue gown she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars party was so skintight it looked like it had been painted onto her body. It showed off her flawless figure, with her flat tummy and perfectly toned curves. But Kim, 41, is now revealing she got help in sculpting out any body imperfections by showing off the shapewear she wore underneath the dress.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Skims founder wore a set of long shapewear bottoms from her brand in a nude color. She first flashed her thighs while wearing the sculptwear underneath her gown in a March 28 Instagram Stories photo but went on to show off the exact pair she wore and how Kim altered them to work with her Balenciaga gown.

Kim wore a pair of long nude-hued bottoms that went down to the ankle and admitted in another Story, “It’s a really tough legging to get on. But it’s amazing and sculpts everything and is totally worth it.” Judging by the fact that her gown showed absolutely no lines underneath the fabric, and it appeared as if she was going commando, it was a job well done by her sculptwear!

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

The entrepreneur showed that she ended up cutting off the ankles of the garment as they were too long for her dress and also snipped the back of the waistband into a small “V, ” admitting, “I switched this up and made a low dipped one,” which Kim said has given her fresh ideas for a new Skims design!

Kim absolutely wowed in her bright blue gown at the March 27 party. The figure-hugging frock showed off her stunning hourglass curves to total perfection. The dress featured an open back and a long train, with sleeves that formed gloves over her hands.

The Kardashians star attended the event solo, without boyfriend Pete Davidson as her plus-one. But she wasn’t alone when it came to family members at the star-studded event. Sister Kendall Jenner wowed in a voluminous black Balenciaga gown while also attending on her own without boyfriend Devin Booker. Kourtney Kardashian on the other hand was glued to her fiancé, Travis Barker, at the Vanity Fair party, as the pair kissed and cuddled on the red carpet.