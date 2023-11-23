North West didn’t hold back while discussing mom Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson’s look from the ​Met Gala.

North, 10, joined Kim, 43, on a trip to New York City for the 2023 Met Gala, which was featured during the Thursday, November 23, episode of The Kardashians. While Kim was at the event, North watched a live stream and shared her thoughts on Pete’s outfit when she met up with Scott Disick and his daughter, Penelope Disick.

Both North and Penelope, 11, stated that they “hate” Pete’s ensemble, which included a bright blue shirt with matching dark pants. The Saturday Night Live alum, 30, completed the look with a long black jacket, a matching bucket hat and sunglasses.

“You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete,” North said. “Not the gas station.”

North shared her commentary on Pete’s outfit one year after he attended the Met Gala with Kim. The Skims mogul famously wore a vintage Bob Mackie gown made famous by Marilyn Monroe during the 2022 event, while Pete wore a classic black suit.

The former couple began dating in 2021 after they worked together when she hosted SNL that October. Kim and Pete went on to have a whirlwind romance, though “amicably” parted ways in August 2022 after nine months of dating, an insider told Life & Style at the time.

While North – whom Kim shares with ex-husband Kanye West – didn’t hold back her thoughts on Pete’s outfit, he wasn’t the only person she was critical of at the most recent Met Gala. She called Jared Leto’s outfit, which was a cat costume paying homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s pet, Choupette, “cringe,” and she also wasn’t a fan of Yung Miami‘s custom Act N°1 dress.

“She’s pretty. It’s just stop copying my mom with those pearls,” North explained about the “Act Up” rapper’s look, noting that her outfit was too similar to Kim’s.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stunned in a custom Schiaparelli dress that was composed of 50,000 real pearls. The look was a callback to Kim’s 2007 Playboy shoot, where she posed nude while covered in pearls.

North admitted she had concerns about the dress, which was designed by Daniel Roseberry, earlier in the episode.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

“It could be just a little better,” she told her mother and Daniel, 38. “There are way too many gaps in the pearls. It looks like she’s a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped. The pearls look fake. It is looking beachy. The diamonds ruin it. I like the pearls, I just don’t like that it looks like its from the dollar store.”

Daniel responded by calling North’s comments his “worst nightmare,” adding, “It’s like I am being punked the night before the Met and being read for filth by a nine-year-old.”

North ultimately concluded that Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner had her favorite looks of the night, while Kim defended her daughter’s strong fashion opinions.

“North wants to do is rate people’s outfits and she loves to critique. She’s the new Joan Rivers if you ask me,” she said, referencing the late Fashion Police host. “And you can’t really take it seriously getting roasted by a 10-year-old. So I never do. But it stings a little.”