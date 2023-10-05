Don’t be suspicious! If you’re still questioning if Kim Kardashian ​is a professional, then what do you call her giving a presentation just moments after experiencing a baring wardrobe malfunction? The beauty mogul shared a recent clothing mishap that exposed her entire butt during the trailer for next week’s episode of The Kardashians.

“My whole butt is out!” Kim, 42, said in a clip of the upcoming confessional where she is seen sharing a video of her wardrobe malfunction on her phone.

In the video, the reality star was complaining that her latex leggings were “so painful” on her butt before the back of her pants ripped, baring her naked behind. The incident took place minutes before Kim was set to speak about her new equity firm, ​SKKY Partners, at the iConnections’ Global Alts Conference – which took place earlier this year.

As they say, the show must go on. So, the Hulu star wore an oversized single-button blazer that covered the major hole in her pants. “I was just dying inside sitting up on stage with a breeze, like, in my ass,” she shared in the interview confessional.

Hulu

Kim could have taken her wardrobe secret to the grave since it was completely unnoticeable during the onstage panel. The SKIMS founder paired the ripped leather leggings and blazer with a statement dreamcatcher necklace and black leather heeled boots.

Living in the world of fashion, Kim is no stranger to experiencing problems in form-fitting outfits. In September 2022, the billionaire’s BFF Stephanie Shepherd snapped a video of Kim struggling to walk upstairs during her collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week.

In the video, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore a floor-length silver chained gown with tied corset sides. The curve-hugging dress had no stretch to it due to the material, resulting in Kim having to bunny hop up the steps. Later in the clip, Kim was seen lying slanted in the back seat of the car as her gown prohibited her from sitting up straight.

“I’ll let you caption this,” Steph captioned the TikTok video.

Fans ate the video up and realized how dedicated Kim is to getting Instagram-worthy content.

“She looks gorgeous but fashion is hard work I’m exhausted just watching this,” one person wrote. A second person chimed into the online conversation, writing, “Lol. I love Kim’s passion and hustle for beauty. Beauty is pain and she proved that. Stunning.”