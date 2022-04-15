Kim Kardashian unintentionally gave her Instagram followers quite a peepshow while modeling a sheer black catsuit from her SKIMS brand on Friday, April 15. With a quick flip of her hair that had been covering her chest, she exposed her breasts through the see-through fabric.

The shapewear entrepreneur donned the power mesh black bodysuit and showed it off from all angles in a mirror selfie video. “This is probably my favorite SKIMS piece. It’s like a full snatch in a bodysuit,” she gushed while turning to the side, where the skin on her hips and butt cheek could be seen easily through the fabric.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“And if you feel like the sheerness, you can totally wear it with a coat over … ’cause you definitely don’t want to wear it this sheer,” Kim continued, then showed off why customers would need to cover the garment up. Her brunette locks had been cascading over her chest, and with a flick of her hair, her bare breasts could be fully seen for a split second through the mesh fabric.

Kim then put on a black faux-fur Balenciaga floor-length coat to show how to wear sheer bodysuit without showing the world what’s underneath. With that look, she said customers could “have some sexy time for a cute date night” in the mesh catsuit while keeping covered up.

The reality star has been inches away from wardrobe malfunctions many times, but is a pro at avoiding obvious slips. She frequently wears braless looks, including open blazers with nothing underneath but is an expert when it comes to applying double sided tape to keep racy garments in place. But there wasn’t much she could do by going commando while modeling her sheer bodysuit.

In the past, Kim has shared her hacks about how she would use shipping tape for her daring, cleavage-baring looks until she created her own product. “I would use gaffer’s tape and shipping tape, and it would burn me and rip me and everything — you name it. It was the worst,” she confessed in a video when launching SKIMS Body Tape in November 2019. The tape was made from a flexible stretch cotton, but “the key to the tape is you do not want it to be too stretchy,” she explained, as to hold everything firmly in place. On red carpets, it hasn’t let Kim down yet when it comes to wardrobe malfunctions!