Kim Zolciak is returning to reality TV but not as a Real Housewife. The former Bravo star, who is currently in the middle of a divorce battle with estranged husband Kroy Biermann, is starring in the upcoming season 8 of the MTV series The Surreal Life according to a press release obtained by Life & Style on Wednesday, September 13.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, joins a cast that includes singer Macy Gray, retired figure skater Johnny Weir, rapper Chet Hanks, Fifth Harmony alum Ally Brooke, rapper O.T. Genasis and model Josie Canseco.

The series starts production later in September, but Kim already made the trek to Colombia to film the celebrity surveillance portion over the weekend of September 9, according to TMZ.

“Known for its legendary celeb-reality, The Surreal Life returns with unexpected stars coming together for a wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways,” the MTV press release read. The show brings together stars who live together in a home and participate in a variety of activities as a group.

Kim shared an Instagram Stories selfie video that same day, showing herself preening in front of a bathroom mirror wearing a purple bandeau top and a matching skirt with a suitcase seen behind her. NBC figure skating analyst Johnny, 39, walked in the door and said “Oh, I’m sorry,” not realizing she was filming herself as Kim greeted him with, “Hello love.” He could also be heard in the background of another video where Kim was singing saying, “If you guys only knew.”

The Don’t Be Tardy alum also shared what appeared to be an interior shot of the show’s home, which featured a pink wall and fake pink potted trees with the words, “Is this the real life?” on the wall in neon lettering.

Kim hinted she had something cooking professionally when she did an Instagram Q&A on August 28, while sitting in first class of a Delta flight out of Atlanta. When a fan asked, “Where are you going?” Kim replied “Werk werk werk werk.”

Kroy, 37, filed for divorce from Kim for a second time on August 24, In Touch confirmed via paperwork filed at the Fulton County Superior Court. The duo initially each filed for divorce on May 8, although Kim withdrew her divorce request on July 7.

The returned NFL player filed documents on August 31, requesting an emergency hearing to authorize selling the family’s suburban Atlanta home, according to court paperwork obtained by In Touch.

Kroy filed the documents with the Fulton County, Georgia, Superior Court asking that the marital residence be “sold immediately and the proceeds from the sale to be placed in escrow.” The former NFL player noted that “the mortgage on the marital residence is held by the financial institution, Truist and is held in Petitioner’s (Kroy’s) name alone. The names of both parties appear on the property deed.”

The Montana native continued, “over the course of the marriage the parties have incurred significant debt.” Kroy made reference to the Feburary 23 foreclosure proceedings, when the home was set to be auctioned off on March 7, but was called off after a last-minute deal. The Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion is facing foreclosure again after the couple failed to make their July mortgage payment.

Kim seemed defiant to leave the home, sharing an Instagram Stories photo on September 8 showing her massive shoe collection in her closet. She wrote, “I’m living here not going anywhere. Been working on our marriage and have been living as husband and wife. The lies daily are too much.”