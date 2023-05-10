Kim Zolciak‘s appearance sure has changed since she rocketed to fame as one of the original cast members of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008.

The reality star’s love of blonde wigs became her signature look ever since appearing RHOA. It has continued throughout the years, and Kim explained to fans why she rarely shows off her own natural locks.

In a February 2019 Instagram Stories Q&A with fans, one person asked her, “Why do you wear wigs when your hair is naturally beautiful?” The mom of six responded, “It’s just easier for me!! I can’t imagine sitting In hair and makeup for 2hrs a day [sic]!” Kim uses a mannequin she nicknamed “Quinn Zolciak” where her hair pieces are styled before she puts them on her own head.

The Bravolebrity showed off her natural locks on screen for the first time in years in an October 2020 episode of her reality show Don’t Be Tardy. After removing her wig, her natural blonde locks cascaded halfway down her chest as daughter Brielle Biermann told her how great she looked. Kim wasn’t having it, saying, “I feel naked without a wig on,” even though fans cheered how beautiful she was. One user tweeted, “I’d never wear a wig if my hair looked that good.”

Kim has also undergone plastic surgery and other cosmetic work that has altered her appearance since her early days as a Bravo star. “I’ve done my lips,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “I’ve been getting Botox since I was young, for migraines, initially, and now it’s the obvious reason.”

The blonde bombshell denied getting a nose job, admitting she loved how hers looked. “I get it. I get the nose, because my mom’s side [of the family] has really cute noses,” Kim told the outlet.

When it came to the rest of her body, Kim explained, “I’ve had my boobs done. I fixed my hernia and had a tummy tuck at the same time, you know, it’s one [and] the same.” Kim got her tummy tuck following the 2013 birth of her twins Kaia and Kane, whom she shares with estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

In an October 2014 Facebook post, Kim shared a before and after photo wearing a sports bra and leggings. “Just so you guys are aware of how fabulous I was before my tummy tuck! This picture on the left was taken a few months after I had the twins and before surgery,” she explained, adding she didn’t get the surgery for vanity.

“A plastic surgeon is NOT the cure all! I had a hernia I needed repaired as well as my muscles, so don’t get it twisted for you lazy asses that sit on the couch and think I look this good from a surgeon,” while encouraging fans to still hit the gym.

Scroll down to see Kim’s transformation over the years in photos.