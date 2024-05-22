Kirsten Dunst is looking remarkably fresh-faced and slender in new photos, which a source exclusively tells Life & Style is largely due to a string of nip-tucks and new health blitz she’s embraced since having kids.

“When it comes to keeping up her looks, she doesn’t see any stigma around making small and tasteful cosmetic tweaks to her look to help her stay in the game,” a source says of the actress, 42, who shares sons Ennis, 6, and James, 3, with husband Jesse Plemons.

Kirsten recently returned to the big screen in the thriller film Civil War, which premiered at South by Southwest on March 14 and was released in the United States on April 12. Her husband, 36, makes a cameo in the film as a soldier who threatens Kirsten’s character. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Kirsten said Jesse normally “wouldn’t play a part like this.”

“He did a favor for us because that is a really disturbing role to play, so it’s not like he was jumping at the chance to play the role,” she explained. “Even reading the script, it’s one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen. When we rolled up to set, it was just very, very tense and emotional for everybody filming that scene.”

The couple last appeared together in 2021’s The Power of the Dog, but it appears Kirsten is itching to be back in the limelight more often.

“Even with Jesse Plemons’ success in recent years, Kirsten is still the breadwinner of the family and still gets tons of offers, and she genuinely loves making movies and hunting down interesting projects and roles,” the source tells Life & Style. “And you’re seeing that firsthand as she does the rounds for Civil War.”

While Kirsten isn’t “doing anything too drastic” when it comes to her face, the insider insists that she’s determined to keep up her good looks to maintain a future in Hollywood.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

On May 17, Kirsten and Jesse — who married in 2022 at a luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica — hit the red carpet at the 77th Annual Cannes film festival in France, where the Golden Globe nominee wore a Gucci custom double-layered, floor-length black gown. She looked chic in the classic ensemble, accessorizing with minimal makeup and a sparkly necklace.

“She still needs to look like ‘Kirsten Dunst’ when she goes on talk shows or goes to meetings, but she is maintaining her looks any way she can and isn’t ashamed that she’s doing so,” the source notes. “She’s a very practical person and this is all part of keeping up her business and staying in demand.”