Offscreen romance? Kissing Booth 2 stars Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez went on a weekend getaway together with friends and shared photos of the trip on August 1, just two days after they sparked dating rumors.

“Recalculating route,” the 28-year-old captioned a series of six pictures and videos of the group swimming near a waterfall. “Disclaimer: we all tested negative,” he added in reference to the coronavirus pandemic. He also shared a silly photo with Joey, 21, in which the pair are making funny faces at the camera.

The Act starlet also shared a few snapshots from the excursion, including a photo of herself and Taylor’s sister, Maria, jumping into the water together.

This isn’t the first time Joey and the Chicago native — who plays the actress’ new love interest in the sequel to Netflix‘s hit The Kissing Booth — sparked dating rumors. For the Golden Globe nominee’s 21st birthday on July 30, Taylor wrote a sweet Instagram post saying he was “grateful” for her “forever” after the way they connected when he joined the film.

Marcos Cruz/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

“Can’t imagine my life without you,” the Los Angeles native commented on the heartfelt birthday tribute. “I heart you, T.”

Even if they may be strictly platonic, it’s clear they have strong feelings for each other. If Joey and Taylor do, in fact, start dating, this would be the second costar she’s fallen for. She started dating Jacob Elordi, who played her love interest in the original film, in 2017 after meeting him on set. They immediately hit it off, though their relationship began as a friendship.

“Before long I started to realize, ‘Hey, I think I kind of like this person!’ It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast,” she previously revealed to Bello magazine. “We were spending 17 hours a day together, and all of us would hang out after work and watch movies together and stuff. It was great.”

Unfortunately, their romance didn’t last and they split in November 2018. They both returned for the sequel, alongside Taylor, and seemingly got along great throughout filming. “I know what everyone wants to know, of course. And yeah, it was crazy,” Joey told influencer Lauren Elizabeth about working with her ex in October 2019. “It was a wild experience, but honestly, it was a really beautiful time because I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor, I grew as a person.”