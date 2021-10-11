Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Nights of the Jack With Daughters Penelope and Alabama

Families who get spooky together, stay together! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker enjoyed a date at Nights of the Jack in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, October 11. The Poosh.com founder brought her daughter, Penelope Disick, while the Blink-182 drummer brought his daughter, Alabama Barker.

The sweet foursome appeared to have a blast at the immersive Halloween experience! Kourtney, 42, Travis, 45, and Alabama, 15, all shared photos and videos to their Instagram Stories, including pictures from Nights of the Jack’s celebrity pumpkin patch. Unsurprisingly, one of the festive gourds was carved with a photo of Kourtney and Travis.

Although the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s sons, Mason and Reign Disick, weren’t in attendance, all of Kourtney’s little ones, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, are Team Travis. “They’re obsessed with him,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” the insider added. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

In addition to Alabama, Travis shares son Landon Barker with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The music producer also has a close relationship with Shanna’s oldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

“Travis doesn’t take himself too seriously and his kids are grown, so he hasn’t been able to be as kid-like as he is getting to be right now,” the source said. “He’s especially close to Penelope, whom he loves to joke with, do her nails and watch movies with.”

According to the insider, Mason, 11, “loves Travis, too,” but the preteen is “more into hanging” with Landon, 18, and Alabama, “who he thinks are just the coolest people on the planet.”

With Halloween around the corner, we can’t wait to see more #Kravis family festivities!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Nights of the Jack with Penelope Disick and Alabama Barker!