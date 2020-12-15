Proud mom! Kourtney Kardashian shared never-before-seen photos of kids Mason, Penelope and Reign on Monday, December 14, in honor of both of her sons’ birthdays.

“I’m crying,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, captioned one of the many snapshots she shared of her little ones through the years. “Thankful,” she wrote on another one. It’s clear the reality mom was feeling extra sentimental, as the pictures she shared showed how much her children have grown.

She wasn’t the only one feeling the love. Scott Disick wrote a lengthy post gushing over Kourtney and their sweet family on the same day. “Thank you, [Kourtney Kardashian], for being the best baby maker in town,” the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, wrote via Instagram while sharing a photo of the coparents laughing with Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. “I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with. I love [you] and our family more than anything in the world.”

Scott also posted in honor of Mason, 11, and Reign’s birthdays. He “thanked” the boys for making his life “so much better.”

There’s no denying Kourtney and Scott have a lot of history between them, and fans have been keeping their fingers crossed for years that the two would rekindle their romance. Surprisingly, an insider told Life & Style the Poosh founder’s “friends and family are rooting for them to get back together.”

“It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still,” explained the insider. However, at the moment, the exes are simply “focused on coparenting” their brood.

That’s not to say they don’t love teasing outsiders about what *might* happen between them. “[They] have so much fun together and love to rile their fans up by posting pictures together and leaving comments on each other’s posts,” the insider said.

Following Scott’s breakup from model Sofia Richie in May — and again in August — a separate insider told Life & Style the New York native has never stopped “leaning on” Kourtney for guidance. “Their dynamic is that she likes to care for him and he depends on her for support,” added the insider.

We love watching the Kardashian-Disick family grow! Keep scrolling to see the adorable photos of Mason and Reign.