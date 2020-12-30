Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Super Organized Refrigerator

Another day, another reason to stan Kourtney Kardashian! This time, the Poosh.com founder showed off her perfectly organized refrigerator while sharing an important message about single-use plastics. “Quarantine OCD kicking in,” Kourtney captioned her Instagram story on Tuesday, December 29.

“I’m making an effort to not buy plastic containers. So, to those using boxes, glass or other plastic alternatives, thank you,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, continued. “To any plastic I have in here, I won’t be buying any more … so can you please change to NO plastic?” To hammer home her point, Kourtney included a prayer hands and smiley face emoji.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Iinstagram

Considering the California native has 105 million followers on Instagram alone, we suspect the companies featured will definitely be paying attention. As for what Kourtney keeps in her fridge? Well, it appears as though this particular appliance is strictly stocked with beverages.

Based on the photo, the mother of three, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, is a big fan of sparkling water, plant-based milks and creamers, coconut water, grapefruit juice, ginger ale and more.

Of course, Kourtney is hardly the first Kardashian-Jenner to claim she has obsessive compulsive disorder, jokingly or otherwise. In fact, during a November 2017 video, Khloé Kardashian boasted, “You say OCD is a disease, but I say it’s a blessing,” as she organized her cookie jars with meticulously stacked Oreos.

“Khloé is the most organized, cleanest, most obsessive person I know in her own home. But lately, she’s on another level,” Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner explained during a November 2019 episode of KUWTK. “I mean, the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. When we were raising the kids, I was always cleaning and organizing and reorganizing and moving things around, so I kind of feel responsible.”

Since then, Khloé enlisted help! The Good American founder, 36, has worked with The Home Edit on a number of occasions to transform her home into an organization lover’s dream. Khloé was even featured on Get Organized With The Home Edit on Netflix.