Goodbye, haters! Kyle Richards clapped back at an online follower who took a jab at her family following news that she split from husband Mauricio Umansky.

TheReal Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a carousel of photos via Instagram from an extended family trip to Aspen, Colorado on Tuesday, July 11.

“We love ‘damage control’ Kyle,” one fan wrote in response to a snapshot of Mauricio, 53, and their daughters Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia, Sophia and Portia Umansky.

Kyle, 54, slammed the person, writing, “If y’all like to read into every little crumb, read into this is,” with a middle finger emoji attached.

Popular Bravo fan account @commentsbybravo shared a screenshot of the heated exchange and fans boldly shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post.

Some people suggested Kyle “needs a break from social media” during a rocky time in her public marriage, ​while others were “glad” she clapped back at negative comments.

“*[Lisa] Rinna voice* ‘You’re so angry,’” one undoubtful RHOBH fan joked, while another person wrote, “Yes KYLE!!! To all the haters … Let them figure it out.. no one is in their relationship but them!”

Reports surfaced earlier this month that Kyle and Mauricio split after 27 years of marriage, which is the longest-lasting marriage in Housewives history.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” a source close to the couple told People.

The reality TV couple broke their silence on July 4, one day after the speculation went public, in a joint Instagram statement posted on Kyle’s account.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” the message read.

They went on to set the record straight on past cheating rumors, claiming there was “no wrongdoing” in their relationship.

The statement concluded, “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

After their marital struggles went public, Kyle and Mauricio spent time away from their hectic L.A. lives with their family in Colorado while celebrating her niece Whitney Davis’ wedding.