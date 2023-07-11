Not a fan! Kylie Jenner didn’t hold back with her reaction to the viral aging filter while trying it out in a new TikTok video.

“I don’t like it,” Kylie, 25, said while shaking her head in the clip that she shared on Monday, July 10. “I don’t like it at all. No. No.”

In the video, the Kardashians star featured her natural skin and her filtered aged face in a side-by-side format. In the untouched part, fans could see Kylie’s face without makeup. In the other, viewers got a glimpse at how she could possibly look when she gets older: with wrinkles and bags under her eyes.

In response to her video, a few TikTok users claimed that she looked just like her mother, Kris Jenner.

“Little bit look like Kris,” one fan commented. “Kris Jenner?” another chimed in.

Aside from the resemblance to the famous momager, another commenter also pointed out that plastic surgery was an option. Plastic surgeon Dr. Chiu even commented, “I got you,” seemingly referring to how he could help Kylie in the future if she were to go under the knife again.

Others praised the Kylie Cosmetics founder for showing off her natural skin, with many calling her “gorgeous” and “beautiful” no matter what age she is.

Though it’s rare to see any of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters without makeup, Kylie has shown off her natural face from time to time.

Just two months prior, Kylie flaunted her flawless, unfiltered skin in a mirror selfie with her two children, Aire and Stormi Webster, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” the mom of two captioned an Instagram post in honor of the special day on May 14.

It’s been a busy year so far for Kylie, as she has embraced being a mom of two children and even took a dive back into the dating pool.

One month after calling it quits with Travis, 32, in late 2022, Kylie revealed to the world what they changed their son’s name to by sharing his new moniker via Instagram on January 21. Aire, 17 months, was born in February 2022 and was initially named Wolf Webster, which Kylie just recently legally changed to Aire.

The Instagram post, of course, sent fans into a major tizzy at the time because Kylie also gave fans a full look at her son’s adorable face — something she had previously avoided showing on social media.

Later that month, Kylie was spotted attending a fashion show for Paris Fashion Week, where her new boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, was also in attendance. However, rumors about the duo didn’t start flying until three months later.

On April 14, a source told Us Weekly that Kylie and Timothée, 27, weren’t “serious,” but she was “open to seeing where things” went with the Dune actor.

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect,” the insider told the outlet. “He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”