Taking time to reflect. Kylie Jenner shared a photo of her growing baby bump and took a moment to look back on the “heartaches” of 2021.

“As 2022 is approaching, I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought, but also the many heartaches it held,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 31. “I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.”

She also shared her wishes for everyone as the new year approached.

“I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.”

In response to the post, Kris and Kendall Jenner, and even the account of the family’s upcoming Hulu series, @kardashianshulu, showered her with support.

BeautifulSignaureIG/Shutterstock

“I love you my precious girl you are an angel,” Kris, 66, wrote in a comment, whereas Kendall, 26, commented with several fire and red heart emojis. The @kardashianshulu page wrote “love ya” in the comments section.

Kylie’s other sister Khloé Kardashian also showed her appreciation, writing “I love you baby girl,” in a comment.

Kylie had been laying low on social media since the tragedy at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, on November 5. An incident that took place while the rapper (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II ) was performing on stage resulted in the death of 10 attendees and left several injured. Kylie attended the event with sister Kendall and daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with the “Sicko Mode” artist.

The cosmetics mogul finally reappeared on social media on Wednesday, December 29, in a boomerang video that she posted to her Instagram Stories, promoting her Kylie Skin collection.

In the video, Kylie was inside of her private jet, applying a new clear lip gloss to her lips. She wore a gray sweatshirt and kept her hair down in a sleek yet simple style. Kylie was also wearing several necklaces, include one with a cross pendant.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is expecting her second child with Travis, with an early 2022 estimated due date. However, fans had been speculating whether she had already given birth after Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, Travis Barker, shared a picture via Instagram Stories on December 26 that included a small, pink baby bottle during the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s annual Christmas Eve party.