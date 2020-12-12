Memories. Kylie Jenner shared a never-before-seen photo of her daughter, Stormi Webster, hanging out on a halfpipe skateboarding ramp with her dad, rapper Travis Scott.

“Random little photo dump,” the 23-year-old captioned a set of 10 rare images on Instagram on Friday, December 11. In the snapshot of the toddler, 2, and her father, 28, Stormi sat on the edge of the ramp while the Astroworld artist reached out for her hand. The skating ramp was indoors and featured the “Space Village” logo on the side, so it seems the dynamic duo (alongside Mommy, of course) were hanging out at Travis’ Houston skate shop.

Courtesy of @kyliejenner/Instagram

The Texas native opened Space Village — a skate supply and streetwear boutique hybrid — with his longtime pal DJ Chase B in February. The awesome halfpipe is on the sales floor in the shop, so customers don’t even have to leave the space to use their boards.

Kylie also shared several other sweet photos in the set, including a picture of Stormi in the cockpit of an airplane with the pilot and copilot and a precious image of Stormi and her cousins Chicago West and Dream Kardashian in Disney princess costumes.

The makeup mogul and her on-again, off-again boyfriend welcomed their only child in February 2018. The pair, who started dating after meeting at Coachella in April 2017, split in October 2019. They seemingly reconciled in February of this year — but both parties have yet to confirm their relationship status.

All the while, Kylie and Travis have stayed committed to coparenting their daughter. “Their No. 1 priority is Stormi,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in November. “They spend as much time together as they can.”

In fact, the source noted the Kardashian-Jenner family feels the Kylie Skin founder and the “Sicko Mode” rapper have the “most mature relationship” out of any pair in the crew. “Kylie handles it with such maturity and just takes each day as it comes,” the insider said, adding the proud parents never “fight over time” with their little girl. “It probably helps that neither one of them are interested in seeing other people, but for now, it just works.”