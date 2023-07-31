Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Brittany Cartwright Matching Tattoos

Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Brittany Cartwright got permanent party favors after they got their children’s names tattooed on Sunday, July 30.

Scheana documented the sentimental ink via Instagram Stories as the reality stars debuted their fresh body art. Scheana got “Summer” inked on her forearm in honor of her daughter, Summer Moon, whom she shares with husband Brock Davies, while Brittany – who is married to VPR alum Jax Taylor – got her son Cruz’s name tattooed on her inner wrist. Lala, who welcomed daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett in March 2021, got the little one’s first initial placed on her right hand.

The Bravo stars got their ink courtesy of tattoo artist Greg Orduno while attending a lively house party birthday party alongside VPR alum Kristen Doute, who got a tattoo for her fur babies, dogs Gibson and Bowie.

Lala, 32, Scheana, 38, and Brittany’s close bond has trickled down into their kids’ relationships with each other as they were born just months apart. After Ocean was born in March 2021, Scheana welcomed Summer Moon one month later and Brittany gave birth to Cruz that May.

Vanderpump Rules icon Stassi Schroeder was also a part of the cast’s baby boom when she and husband Beau Clark welcomed their first child, daughter Hartford, in January 2021. The pair are currently expecting baby No. 2.

Although the Bravolebrities experienced rollercoaster relationships with each other since the show’s debut in 2013, motherhood brought them closer together.

Courtesy of Scheana Shay/ Instagram

“I have [a group chat] with me, Stassi and Lala that’s called Mom’s Squad and then another with me, Stassi, Lala and Scheana that’s MILFs,” Brittany, 34, said in May 2021. “We all talk every day. We all just bounce things off each other. … It’s kind of like, ‘I just went through this.’ It’s perfect. Honestly, we’re a lot closer. And even, like, Scheana and Lala and Stassi, they’re talking and stuff and they’ve had their issues. So, being a parent just puts your priorities in check.”

Now that the Vanderpump babies are toddlers, they have become best friends, especially Lala and Scheana’s daughters. Not only do they go on frequent trips to Disneyland together, but they recently became neighbors after Lala moved into her Palm Springs home in March 2023.

“I love Scheana and her family, but the biggest reason for purchasing the home in Palm Springs next to her is because our kids are so obsessed with one another,” she said in May. “When I go away and return, I feel like Ocean has grown up even more and it’s really difficult because Scheana and I are working moms.”

Scheana, on the other hand, gushed that she enjoys seeing the little ones bounce off each other’s energy.

“It’s so fun to just watch them learn and figure out life and especially when they do it together and they play off each other,” Scheana chimed in during the same interview. “Ocean does something, Summer will copy. Summer does something, Ocean will copy, like it’s just so adorable.”