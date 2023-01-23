Singer Liam Payne has changed his looks since his One Direction days! Social media users took to Twitter and slammed the singer’s unrecognizable face after he stepped out for a rare appearance at the Atlantis The Royal hotel opening in Dubai on Saturday, January 21.

“Thank you @atlantistheroyal for an unforgettable experience,” Liam, 29, shared via Instagram, along with some other photos from the weekend.

“Am I tripping but why does it look photoshopped on,” one fan commented on the picture. However, others took to Twitter and compared the British star to Twilight character Edward Cullen (played by Robert Pattinson).

“He looks like he sparkles in the sun,” one social media user claimed. Another added, “This is making me go So crazy he looks fake. It doesn’t even look like him. I’ve been staring at this for so long.”

A third shared, “He looks like he belongs in Twilight.”

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Various internet users referred to his look as similar to a “wax figure,” claiming that Liam has gotten work done to his face.

“Liposuction, buccal fat removal, face lift, rhinoplasty, extra skin removal, brow lift, jaw reduction, Botox and filler,” one Twitter user claimed. Someone else chimed in, adding, “Me after having an allergic reaction to the too faced lip injection plumping gloss when I was in the 7th grade.”

Life & Style reached out to Liam for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The “Strip That Down” singer was also photographed at the event alongside his girlfriend, influencer Kate Cassidy. Liam and the social media star went public with their romance in December 2022 when they walked the British Fashion Awards red carpet together. However, romance rumors started swirling months earlier. In October 2022, it was reported that the pair dressed up in matching Halloween costumes as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Weeks later, Daily Mail obtained photos of them holding hands, seemingly solidifying their relationship status. Since then, Liam has shared tons of photos with Kate via social media.

Liam’s budding romance came following his broken engagement with ex-fiancée Maya Henry. The former flames were in an on-and-off relationship from 2019 until splitting in April 2022. Liam confirmed that he and Maya were engaged in August 2020, but they had split by June 2021.

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people,” the former X Factor star said on the “The Diary of a CEO” podcast after the breakup. “That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships.”

They eventually rekindled their romance, but by May 2022, he was spotted out with Aliana Mawla. While it’s unclear what went down, Liam has since moved on with Kate.