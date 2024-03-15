LiB’s Sarah Ann and Jeramey Have ‘Talked About Marriage’

Love Is Blind stars Sarah Ann Bick and Jeramey Lutinski confirmed they were in a relationship during the season 6 reunion, and now she’s revealed that the two have discussed their plans for the future.

“We’ve definitely talked about marriage. It’s something that we both are still wanting to do, but we want it to be on our terms,” Sarah Ann, 30, told Page Six in an article published on Thursday, March 14.

The customer support manager also gave fans more details regarding the timeline of her and Jeramey’s relationship.

“Immediately when we started dating, we were like, ‘So what do we do? We know a lot about each other, but, like, do we put a ring on it?’” Sarah Ann said. “We both decided for ourselves it was better to take the opportunity to get to know each other and just really dive into that real-life relationship. We’re so grateful for that. We’ve learned so much more about each other, especially living together.”

Sarah Ann and Jeramey, 32, became the villains of Love Is Blind season 6 when Jeramey’s fiancée, Laura Dadisman, learned that he and Sarah Ann had met up at a local bar and stayed out together until the wee hours of the morning. Laura, 34, immediately called off the relationship and fans later learned that Sarah Ann had sent Jeramey a DM after exiting the pods, despite knowing he was engaged to Laura. However, Sarah Ann said she doesn’t feel bad about sending the DM.

Netflix

“I can’t ever say that I regret sending the direct message. In fact, eventually I’m going to share the message with the world so that everyone can see what it actually said,” the Love Is Blind star told the publication. “I had to fight for a love that I believe in … so I don’t regret sending the message. It was very well thought out, heartfelt. “Realistically, I knew that they got engaged, but I didn’t know the status of the relationship or how things were going [post-pods]. I just knew how the experiment worked and that we were dating the same amount of time. Anything could have happened. So I don’t regret it.”

Viewers fumed as they saw what seemed like Jeramey and Sarah Ann callously enjoying some time on the lake together at a barbecue following Laura and Jeramey’s split, but she said that never intended to “hurt” Laura.

“I’ll say it 10 times over, I apologize if [Laura] did get hurt in the situation,” Sarah Ann explained. “Whenever you have a lot of people attacking you, it’s fight or flight. It’s a natural human response to be like, ‘I’m out of here.’ I’ve been told in therapy many a times that you use humor to deflect. And so it was like, ‘Well, let’s jump on here, let’s get out of this situation.’”