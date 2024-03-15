Love Is Blind star Sarah Ann Bick admitted she felt that her costars bullied her during the season 6 reunion after she confirmed her romance with Jeramey Lutinski.

“I had a lot of angst walking out on stage, of course. And, just given the situation between Laura [Dadisman] and I, and like you had mentioned, being iced out, I really did feel that way,” Sarah, 30, told Page Six in an interview published on Thursday, March 14.

While Sarah Ann and Jeramey, 32, sparked a connection in the pods, he ultimately proposed to Laura, 34. However, the pair split when Laura learned Jeramey and Sarah Ann spent hours together during a night out amid their engagement.

Sarah Ann explained that she went into the reunion on Wednesday, March 13, with her “guard up” because she “didn’t know what to expect.”

“However, I gave myself a little pep talk before I actually walked out on stage. I was like, ‘You know what? You know who you are. You know the truth. Go out, answer the questions and walk out with a bang,’” Sarah Ann continued. “I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t anxious. But, I’m very proud of myself. I really feel like I tried to just stay grounded.”

Despite going into the evening with a positive attitude, Sarah Ann said she felt “iced out and kind of bullied throughout the entire show.”

During the reunion, Sarah Ann and Jeramey confirmed they have been seeing each other ever since filming ended. Not only were viewers shocked that the couple began dating so soon after Jeramey and Laura split, but many of their female costars made it clear they were on Laura’s side.

After she was labeled a “pick-me girl” during the reunion, Sarah Ann insisted that it was actually Laura who had been “talking very ill” about her during filming. “That came from a really deep spot because I was like, ‘[Laura], you in the lounge in the pod days, you were actually talking bad about me in order to get picked,’” she alleged. “I stand by the fact that I never went into a pod and talked ill of another woman because that was not something I wanted to do.”

In light of the drama, Sarah Ann unfollowed her female costars on social media and cut off “any communication” with them. “And it’s truly from the female castmates, the bullying and the attacks are from them,” she told the outlet, insisting that she hasn’t had any issues with the male stars of the show.

“I have a ton of great girlfriends [in real life] so my loyalty is to them. I am a girls’ girl. They’re my girls, and there’s so much support there,” she continued, adding that she joined the show to find a romantic partner instead of friends.

After insisting she doesn’t “have any ill will against any of the women,” the Netflix star said “it’s really sad the way that this unfolded.” However, Sarah Ann said she “got what [she] came for” and is happy with Jeramey.