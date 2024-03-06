Love Is Blind season 6 stars Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell called it quits during the finale that dropped on Wednesday, March 6, but the flight attendant said that fans didn’t get to see a large part of her relationship with Jimmy.

“I wish that people got to see a lot more,” Chelsea, 31, told E! News in an article published on Wednesday, March 6. “We had such a strong, strong relationship that’s not shown at all. There’s so many moments of why I was feeling the way that I was feeling that are just not shown.”

One sore point in particular fans saw was when Jimmy, 28, told Chelsea he needed to take a “breather” from sex. While viewers saw what seemed like Chelsea overreacting to the situation, she said, in reality, the situation was much different.

“I was getting told what I wanted to hear,” Chelsea said. “But I wasn’t getting his actions to match his words, so I wish that was shown a little more.”

The North Carolina native also revealed the moment she realized she and Jimmy weren’t likely to get their happily ever after.

“I think we both were really struggling in this journey together, and it’s intense. And he’s struggling, I’m struggling, we’re trying to figure out,” Chelsea shared. “I’m trying to show you, ‘This is the kind of wife I’m going to be. I’m going to be making dinner, I’m gonna be doing your laundry. And me thinking like, ‘This is great, I’m showing him exactly who I’m going to be to him,’ and his response being that ‘You’re clingy’ was hard to hear.”

Netflix

Throughout Love Is Blind season 6, fans have continually roasted Chelsea about everything from her self-comparison to Megan Fox to her insecurities within her relationship with Jimmy. She even admitted that some people were going as far as to send her death threats on social media. However, since taking part in the experiment, Chelsea has put in work with a therapist to help her address some of the issues and admitted that her insecurities played a big part in how her relationship with Jimmy ended.

“The whole process has made me realize so much about myself. I’m so so different now,” she said. “All of us have a type of insecurity that we’re trying to work past and mine were just very heightened. It’s such a different, unique experience. How can you be secure in that situation? You can’t. There’s no way. So, I handled things a lot differently.”