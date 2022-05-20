Just call her Queen Lili Reinhart! The Riverdale star is all about sharing messages of body positivity, and her bathing suit pictures prove it.

While Lili isn’t one to bare it all on social media, the actress has posted some rare pics of herself gearing up for some fun in the sun.

“I’m proud to say that I use social media to show myself in a real and unedited way,” Lili captioned a photo of herself in May 2019 wearing a black one-piece with sultry cutout. “I never try to hide anything or fool anyone into thinking I’m something that I’m not.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the CW star has used her platform to speak out about body image issues. In 2018, Lili gave a meaningful speech at the Glamour Women of the Year Summit about celebrating each other’s bodies.

“For the past year … I’ve been quietly trying to navigate my fluctuating weight, and I’ve faced criticism in the past for talking about my body image. People told me that I didn’t have the right to talk about being self-conscious about my body because I was skinny,” she explained, in part. “So, I became hyper-aware of my changing body. I could see the difference in my shape in photos and wondered if anyone else was noticing. I felt this strange, constant struggle of having to live up to the expectation of the appearance that I had already established to the world. So I found myself examining my body constantly in the mirror. Sometimes thinking, ‘OK, like, I was being too hard on myself. Everything’s fine. I’m still the same size. Everything is fine.'”

The Ohio native candidly told listeners that there are days where she feels “strong and confident,” while others are filled with “the rabbit hole of awful comments.” Lili concluded, “We are all imperfectly beautiful, so let’s embrace that. And practice that in a healthy way. There is a massive, worldwide community of women who are rooting for beauty to be recognized in every shape and color that we come in.”

In the years following her speech, Lili has continued to share the same message to her followers. Scroll through the gallery to see her best bathing suit pictures over the years.