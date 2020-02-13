Can’t say we’re surprised! Sofia Richie is actually a very talented singer and “doing fabulous,” her dad Lionel Richie reveals. “She sings,” the American Idol judge gushes to Life & Style and other reporters ahead of the season 18 premiere of the competition show on February 16. “Listen, I am so excited about her because, again, they’re all taking chances, and I want them to do that now. Don’t wait until years later and they’re all stepping forward,” the proud dad adds. Considering her father is one of the most iconic performers ever, it’s no surprise his youngest child is equally talented.

Lionel, 70, is keeping his “fingers crossed” for the big things ahead in his 21-year-old daughter’s career, and it sounds like she has a lot of exciting options. The model divulged earlier this month that she will not reappear on the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, because she wants to “get into acting.”

“I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon,” she dished to Entertainment Tonight at the opening of the Marcell Von Berlin flagship store in Los Angeles on February 4.

Although it will be a little out of her comfort zone, the blonde bombshell is “excited” for the challenge. “The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it,” she added.

Besides her A-list dad, Sofia’s older adopted sister, Nicole Richie, also found fame in the early 2000s while starring on The Simple Life with Paris Hilton. The Frankies bikinis model admitted that she often felt “stuck in everyone’s shadow” while growing up, but she’s ready to take center stage. “I’m very different from both my sister and my dad, so I feel like I’ve kind of navigated into my lane and it’s been great for me,” she said.

We think Sof has big things on the horizon, and we can’t wait to see what she does next!