See What Luke Pell Is Up to Today Since Appearing on JoJo Fletcher’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Hasn’t changed a bit! Luke Pell is still a total heartthrob since appearing on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor Winter Games. Keep reading to see who Luke is dating, where he lives and more!

JoJo eliminated the Texas native after hometown dates in lieu of Chase McNary, Robby Hayes and Jordan Rodgers, whom she went on to get engaged to during the finale. He left heartbroken and some fans even favored him to be the next Bachelor. However, the honor went to Nick Viall.

Debby Wong/Shutterstock

In 2018, the West Point grad appeared in the reality dating franchise again on Bachelor Winter Games. He was quickly smitten over Nastassia “Stassi” Yaramchuk from the Swedish Bachelor. “We have this deep connection that’s completely coincidental. It’s serendipitous, really,” he said while they were getting to know each other during the debut season. “We have this connection that’s undeniable, and I can see myself falling in love.”

ABC/Paul Hebert

However, Stassi claimed on the reunion episode the veteran ghosted her after the cameras stopped rolling. “He took so much effort to really understand me … It seemed so real,” she told Chris Harrison. “And then, it was nothing. After the show, it was nothing.”

The stud tried noting their “differences” wouldn’t have worked in the real world, but the Belarus-born model said he “didn’t even try.”

“Yeah and I apologize for that,” Luke said to try and curb the awkwardness. “I didn’t want to be confusing in any way about that. After our conversation, we were both saying, ‘Hey, this might be, you know, the end of us in a dating relationship.'”

Luke now resides in Nashville. The entrepreneur founded clothing brand Country and is co-owner of Black Tie Moving Company. He hasn’t given up on love, either.

He dated former Miss Wyoming Holly Allen on-and-off during 2018. A few months after their relationship ended for good, he struck up a romance with on-air host Amanda Mertz. It seems as though they may have gone their separate ways. He last posted a photo of the beauty in September 2019 and no longer follows her on Instagram — although she still follows him.

Time will tell what the future holds for Luke!