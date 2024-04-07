Macaulay Culkin dons Hotel Staff Uniform on Vacation

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song seemed to thoroughly enjoy their romantic getaway for Brenda’s birthday in late March. The two spent some time at Nobu Hotel in Los Cabos, and Macaulay took a few opportunities to help out around the facility.

“So the lady and I went to @nobuloscabos for her birthday. On our first day we went to the gift shop and I found this shirt,” Macaulay, 43, wrote in the caption of a carousel of photos he shared on Instagram on April 3. “Since now I looked like the staff I decided to spend my four days there masquerading as a: Poolside waiter, Housekeeper, Cabana boy, Room service attendant, Bell hop. Thanks again @nobuloscabos for the fun time and excellent stay. And thanks for selling that shirt. It really made me feel like I belonged.”

The images featured the American Horror Story star wearing a collared shirt with the hotel’s logo embroidered on it as he pretended to make the bed, offer towels to Brenda, 36, and deliver room service. Brenda appeared to play along by making a confused face.

Staff at Nobu seemed to love the Home Alone star’s antics.

“So funny! We were happy with your visit. Thanks for staying with us!” the official Instagram account for the hotel wrote in the comments.

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar was also amused by Macaulay masquerading as an employee.

“I’ve been looking for a good cabana boy …” the Cruel Intentions star added.

Another fan took Macauley’s pictures as an opportunity to lobby for The Good Son star to land a role in a popular HBO original series.

Macaulay Culkin/Instagram

“Ok, hear me out: Macauley in The White Lotus,” the commenter wrote.

Macaulay and Brenda have maintained their privacy over the years and have mostly avoided the spotlight, along with their two kids, Dakota and Carson. However, fans were able to enjoy a sweet moment between the couple when Macaulay accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023.

“You’re the only person happier for me today than I am,” he said as he dedicated the moment to Brenda. “You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me just all my purpose. You’ve given me family.”

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum teared up at her fiancé’s sweet words, so he took a moment to make her chuckle.

“And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people. You’re somewhere in there,” he added.