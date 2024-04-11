Maren Morris Celebrates 1st Birthday Since Ryan Hurd Divorce

Maren Morris is happily dancing with herself as she celebrates her first birthday following her divorce from ex-husband Ryan Hurd.

“Hello, 34. the year of 33 was … something, but the bridge has been crossed and I’m on the other side,” the ​Grammy-winning artist, 34, captioned her Wednesday, April 10, Instagram post. “To the wonderful women in my life who carried me over it: I’ll never be able to repay you.”

Maren shared a handful of photos in the Instagram carousel during a recent trip to New York City. The “My Church” singer wandered the SoHo streets in between promoting the children’s book Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure, which she cowrote with friend Karina Argow. In one photo, Maren looked chic wearing a black leather trench coat that fell to her ankles, where she strutted in open-toe wrap-around heels. The Texas native also shared a picture of her and Karina standing on the NBC carpet and a photo inside the restaurant Altro Paradiso.

Maren is seemingly thriving in her new chapter of life after stepping away from country music in September 2023 and separating from Ryan, 37, the following month. The former couple, who got married in March 2018, finalized their divorce in January and have continued to amicably coparent their son, Hayes.

“Maren has become disillusioned by a lot of things lately. Their relationship being one of them,” a source exclusively told Life & Style shortly after their split. “Ryan always took the backseat to let Maren shine. All he wanted to do was write music, but some of the people Ryan writes with are people Maren has made mad, and it caused a huge problem between them.”

The same month that Maren filed for divorce, she and Ryan came together to celebrate Halloween with their son. The musicians took Hayes, ​4, trick-or-treating as the little one looked precious in a T. rex dinosaur costume.

In December 2023, a second insider exclusively told Life & Style that Maren wanted “to have a little fun” amid new newly single status.

“It’s been a rough few years, and while she’s still friends with Ryan, she’s ready for a fresh start,” the insider dished.

During Maren’s recent trip to the Big Apple, she got emotional while talking about her new coparenting dynamic with her “Chasing After You” collaborator.

“I’m good. I mean, this one has obviously carried me through a lot,” Maren said of the divorce during ​a Tuesday, April 9 appearance on CBS Mornings. “But I think just having this book and the release of it this week. My birthday is tomorrow. There’s a lot to celebrate. Being here with [Karina] and celebrating. I love my music and writing but sometimes it’s scary just being the only one under the spotlight, so getting to share this is so special to me. It’s such a gift.”