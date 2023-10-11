Mauricio Umansky 'Danced for Israel' During 'DWTS'

Mauricio Umansky blew judges away as he “danced for Israel” during his Foxtrot routine on Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, October 10. The Buying Beverly Hills patriarch gave his all on the dance floor for Motown night, but his heart was with Israel ​as war escalates with Hamas.

“There is so much going on right now in my life, and the world,” Mauricio, who is of Greek-Jewish descent, told the judges after his dance. “Specifically, right now with Israel and everything that is going on there. Tonight, I stood by Israel, and I danced for Israel and we gave it our all.”

Before his performance, Mauricio, 53, discussed the “difficult time in the world right now” and how he plans to bring “power” to the tragedies.

“It’s a very weird time to be dancing. I was reflecting on [how] my knees are hurting. I was reflecting all day long about it,” he told The Messenger. “But the reality is I was thinking about it today that I’m not there. I can’t do anything else other than just bring awareness and help, you know, raise money, do the right thing, [gather] supplies and do what I need to do, and that’s the voice I have. I get to be on television, and I get to bring a little bit of awareness to it.”

Mauricio previously shed light ​online regarding Hamas’ attack on Israel ​and shared updated statistics on the crisis with his social media followers. “My heart goes out to our people in Israel. We need to stay united and stay strong now more than ever. We need to support,” he captioned his Sunday, October 8 Instagram post. The Bravo husband also released a statement on behalf of his real estate brokerage, The Agency, sharing that they “condemn violence, hate and terrorism in any form against anyone.”

In addition to showcasing his unwavering support for Israel, Mauricio reflected on his DWTS performance last week. The reality TV star admitted that his marital woes with estranged wife Kyle Richards affected his ability to be present in the choreography. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 trailer dropped shortly before his week 2 performance, which highlighted the decline of their marriage.

“My kids were in the audience, and I wasn’t addressing it with them,” Mauricio said in reference to his July split with Kyle. “I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a failure like that where I’ve blacked out. This week, I really need to redeem myself. I know I have it … so it’s really important to me.”