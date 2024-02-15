Back where it all began. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent their Valentine’s Day in Canada, the country where their love blossomed.

The couple visited a ski resort in Whistler, British Columbia, for the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event on Wednesday, February 14. Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, were photographed on the slopes, where the Duke of Sussex tried out sit-skiing. The Suits actress laughed as she recorded Harry’s attempt at the sport on a cell phone.

Meghan and Harry were joined by a film crew, although it’s unclear what they were being filmed for.

The California couple’s outing in Canada came more than a week after it was revealed that Harry’s father, King Charles III, had been diagnosed with cancer.

