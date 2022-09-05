Meghan Markle Wows In Red Pantsuit At Manchester Charity Summit: See Photos of Her Sexy Outfit

Royalty has arrived. Meghan Markle wowed everyone by wearing a sexy red pantsuit while attending the One Young World charity summit in Manchester.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was seen next to her husband, Prince Harry, wearing a scarlet red long-sleeved turtleneck top with matching pants and high heels. Meghan also tied her brunette waves back into a ponytail and wore small gold hoop earrings for the evening.

The Suits alum hasn’t hesitated to step out in some bold and beautiful ensembles over the years, including braless gowns and sparkling strapless outfits.

After she and the Duke of Sussex, 37, announced their plans to “step back” from their duties as part of the royal family in January 2020, the couple moved to Montecito, California, and have been busy attending various high-profile events while caring for their children: son Archie, who was born in May 2019, and daughter Lilibet, whom they welcomed in June 2021.

Nevertheless, Meghan hasn’t relinquished her own personal sense of style while juggling different responsibilities. In May 2017, the California native opened up to Glamour U.K. about how her fashion taste had shifted since starring in the hit TV series, Suits, in which she portrayed the character, Rachel Zane.

“I think it’s really changed because my sensibility had always been relaxed California girl style, and on any given day I was in jeans, cut-offs and flip-flops,” Meghan explained to the outlet at the time. “But the weather alone in Toronto changes your wardrobe! The fashion on Suits is gorgeous. So, it also became my education of designers and really knowing what fits my body well.”

The mom of two added that she believed “a lot of [her] personal style [was] reflected” in her television character.

“I like monochromatic and tonal dressing, and I don’t generally wear prints, and neither does Rachel now,” she continued, before describing her typical wardrobe choices. “On a normal day, I love a shift dress with flats and a little cropped jacket.”

However, Meghan also pointed out that her clothing decisions have changed “as [she’s] gotten older.”

“I like longer dresses, but my legs come up to my ears and I’m not very tall,” she concluded. “So, when I wear a short skirt, I’ve got to be really conscious.”

