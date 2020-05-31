Education, not cancelation. Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown took to Instagram Live to issue another apology over her n-word controversy — and the 25-year-old garnered support from Tyler Cameron‘s BFF Mike Johnson.

“You reached someone,” the 32-year-old commented on her post from May 30, adding a rose emoji to hammer home his point.

The Dancing With the Stars winner shared a lengthy statement and told her supporters about the steps she’d taken toward accountability for the incident. The former Bachelor contestant admitted she was drunk during the original IG Live that sparked tensions. On May 16, Hannah attempted to remember the moves to a TikTok dance featuring “Rockstar” by rapper DaBaby, per clips that were captured and reposted by fan sites. She uttered the n-word as she sang the song’s lyrics out loud while using the lyrics to recall the dance.

“I’ve been reading a lot and what I’ve realized the most impactful thing I can do is talk to people like me and to not be complicit with the problem but take accountability for the times where I have been and I’m not gonna do that anymore,” the Alabama native explained. “The first thing that I have to do is take accountability of my actions and my words and the last time I was on here. I’m really nervous because this means a lot to me, and I’ve just been waiting and waiting and I was actually just on a run and I just can’t stay silent anymore.”

“I don’t want to be ignorant anymore,” Hannah added. “I don’t want to be an ignorant white girl who uses the n-word. But I also don’t want to be someone who goes on their platform intoxicated and engages with their platform that way. I have learned that there are things that I cannot say. There is so much more historical context that I didn’t know that makes it so much more inappropriate.”

The former beauty pageant girl also noted her original statement, made on May 17, was meant to be the “beginning” of a conversation about how she could do better. Additionally, Hannah mentioned she had “hired an educator to help her learn,” whilst also “journaling” and “praying” actively since the incident.