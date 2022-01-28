New year, new smile! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has a brand-new dental makeover, and his wife, Lauren, joined him in fixing up their teeth. The couple got his and hers veneers thanks to Dr. Andi-Jean Miro of New York’s Apa Aesthetic and are so proud of their new smiles.

“Mike has been on a journey to be his best self, and rejuvenating his smile was an important piece to that puzzle,” Dr. Miro told Page Six about the Jersey Shore star.

“A smile transformation is about much more than dentistry; it’s about overall health and confidence. What made these transformations so special was the ability to treat Mike and Lauren together,” she continued, adding, “They supported each other through it all and came out looking as good on the outside as they feel on the inside.”

The site noted that the couple received the porcelain veneers to “improve shape, color and position” when it came to their smiles and that the makeovers at the dental group start at around $50,000.

Mike, 39, showed off his bright new smile in a Friday, January 28, Instagram photo that Dr. Miro originally shared on her page. She wrote in the caption, “I’m so grateful to be able to take part in Mike’s path of betterment by providing him with a smile to match the new life he’s built. We all have our battles, but every once in a while, you need to bring the smile up to speed with all the other areas in your life that have been focused on improving.”

She added, “Mike and Lauren can stop worrying about their teeth, shift their focus to their newborn baby, and smile with confidence.” The MTV star is thrilled with the results, as he applauded “Amazing work” in the comments. He shared an additional photo on his page showing the fantastic “after” results of both his smile and Lauren’s.

While it may not seem like there was anything terribly wrong with Mike and Lauren’s teeth ahead of their makeover, it was evident in Instagram photos that neither were thrilled with the state of their smiles beforehand. In the majority of snapshots they’ve shared with fans, the pair have closed-mouth smiles, not showing their teeth. Now, they can smile confidently to show off their new pearly whites!