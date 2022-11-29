Ever since Millie Bobby Brown met boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, she’s been taking a lot more tropical vacations. As a result, the Stranger Things star has been more open about sharing bikini photos.

Millie, who turned 18 in February 2022, showed off an adorable Instagram picture of the pair jumping in the air on a white sand beach in May, where she looked beautiful in a floral two piece. “Happy Birthday baby, can’t wait to fly to the moon and back with you!” she wrote in the caption.

The sweet young couple skipped a formal Thanksgiving with their families in 2022 for white sand beaches and beautiful blue waters. The Godzilla: King of the Monsters star shared a series of photos wearing a patterned pink bikini and writing how she was “thankful,” not only to be on a warm and sunny getaway, but in the arms of her loving boyfriend.

While the Spain-born beauty hasn’t given any major interviews about her first real adult romance, Millie did reveal she met Jake in a typically modern way.

“We met on Instagram,” she explained during a Wired magazine “Web’s Most Searched Questions” YouTube video that was released on November 9, 2022, adding, “And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?” Millie made Jake red carpet official by bringing him as her date to the October 28, 2022, premiere for her Netflix film, Enola Holmes 2.

The budding entrepreneur is acutely aware of her influence over young girls and teens, especially those who have watched her navigate her own teenage years throughout four seasons of Stranger Things.

In addition to her acting career, Millie is an online college student at Purdue University, has her own production company and works as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, focusing on topics such as menstrual health and education for young women worldwide. She founded her own beauty brand, Florence by Mills, in 2019

“Of course, people can look at it as pressure or scary, but I think that’s the most exciting part of my job,” Millie told Allure in a September 2022 cover story. “People are all looking at me, ‘What are you going to say, Millie?’ I’m going to say, ‘Young girls deserve an education. Young people everywhere deserve equal rights. [You] deserve to love the people that you want to love. Be the people that you want to be and achieve the dreams that you want to achieve.’ That’s my message.”

Scroll down to see Millie’s most lovely bikini photos.