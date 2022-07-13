Eleven is finding love! Millie Bobby Brown has had some pretty public romances throughout her time in the public eye, including one with Jon Bon Jovi‘s son Jake Bongiovi. And it appears that the music legend has nothing but love for the Netflix star!

“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” a source told HollywoodLife in July 2022, noting that the entire family “all adores” Millie.

The insider added, “Millie has met Jake’s entire family and they all adore her. They couldn’t be happier that he is with such a beautiful, caring, and loving woman.”

Millie and Jake first sparked romance rumors in June 2021, when he posted a selfie with the Stranger Things actress on social media. It appeared that things have only progressed since then. In March 2022, they made their red carpet debut at the BAFTAs, and in May of that same year, Jake supported Millie at the premiere for Stranger Things season 4.

“A lot of people believe that Jake and Millie are just experiencing young puppy love and that it won’t last, but Jake’s parents know that it can last because they were the same ages as Jake and Millie when they started dating in 1980,” the same source told HollywoodLife.

Although Millie has kept details about her relationship with Jake under wraps, she did share a kissing photo on Instagram alongside a caption that read, “Alexa play ‘Love of My Life’ by Harry Styles.” Not to mention, the duo has packed on the PDA in various social media posts since they first started dating. From the look of it, their love is the real thing!

Aside from Jake, the Enola Holmes star was in a pretty public romance with singer Jacob Sartorius. They went public in October 2017 and were together until July 2018. While reconciliation rumors swirled later that year, it’s unclear if they ever rekindled their romance.

Stranger Things fans have also “shipped” Millie with costars Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard over the years. However, she’s made it clear that they’re nothing more than friends.

