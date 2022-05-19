Country music’s biggest fashion icon! Miranda Lambert never misses when walking a red carpet — and she’s often doing it without a bra. Yes, not only is she an award-wining songstress, but the “Somethin’ Bad” musician is also a huge fan of a low-cut gown.

Even Miranda’s fans can’t get over the outfits she’s worn over the years. In fact, “The House that Built Me” singer even auditioned off some of her most iconic looks in 2019.

“I have all these cool pieces that I have memories in, and I wanted to share those memories with fans while at the same time helping the pups,” she told InStyle at the time. “All of the stage clothes hold a place in my heart. I remember some of the stages where I wore certain things. Some of the boots, too. It’s hard for me to part with boots.”

When it comes to clothes, Miranda is a huge shoes girl. “I love vintage boots the most,” she also told the magazine. “I also love shopping for vintage pieces for my house.”

During the early days of her career, Miranda had a hard time making a name for herself in the country music world.

“I was pigeonholed. Like, ‘Oh, she’ll just burn your house down or shoot you,'” she told Esquire in April 2022 of her early days in the spotlight, noting that there were always questions about if she was going to have a hit song. “I was frustrated — at some point, I wanted to move up. I wanted to get the middle slot on tours instead of the opening slot, and ultimately headline, and in country music, radio is that vehicle.”

She’s since become a household name, and even won Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.

“To be honest, I had given up a little bit on winning Entertainer because females win so few and far between — and not just because of the female thing, but because all the winners pretty much deserve it,” she admitted to Esquire. “I had a few years when I really felt like I worked my ass off, like I might have deserved it, but it’s not something you just win out of the blue. It’s your peers going, you did it big this year.”

